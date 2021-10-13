Lira returns from the holiday with the challenge of reducing fuel prices – Prism

The Chamber of Deputies resumes work this Wednesday (13) with the challenge of voting a change in ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) collection in an attempt to reduce the price of fuel to the consumer.

The project, which provides for a change in the reference price criterion and adoption of a unified and fixed rate, has the personal support of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On Wednesday, Lira will try to make a negotiation with the leaders that will make the appreciation in plenary possible. If there is no agreement, the text should not be put to a vote this week.

Conversations between leaders last week and also over the long weekend, reported to the R7 Plateau, signal the difficulties in negotiation. Parliamentarians opposed to the proposal argue that the solution presented will take money from the states, which will lose revenue, without, however, solving the fuel price problem. The argument is that if the dollar continues to rise, the price will continue to rise, regardless of ICMS. Politically, they believe the proposal strengthens President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that “the governors are always to blame.”

According to the Federation of Trade in Fuels (Fecombustíveis), the rates charged by the states and the Federal District vary from 25% to 34% of the reference value. In the proposal supported by Lira, the reference values ​​would no longer be the PMPF (weighted average price to the final consumer), which is revised every 15 days, and would become a value two years ago, lower than that practiced today.

In President Arthur Lira’s estimates, the proposed changes would reduce the price of gasoline by up to 8%. State tax fiscal entities estimate a drop in collection of up to R$ 24 billion for states and municipalities.

Last Friday (8), Petrobras announced a new readjustment in the price of gasoline and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), popularly known as cooking gas. The measure took effect on Saturday (9).

According to the state-owned company, the average sale price of gasoline will rise 7.19%, from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, representing an increase of R$ 0.20 per liter at stations. Values ​​were stable for 58 days.