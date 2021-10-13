Liziane Gutierrez engages in affair with Antonela Avellaneda after ‘A Fazenda 13’ | celebrities

Instagram Liziane Gutierrez and Antonela Avellaneda

After being eliminated from “The Farm 13”, Liziane Gutierrez decided to give her love life a chance. Recently, she revealed that she is having a romance with Antonela Avellaneda, former participant of “BBB” and of the reality show “A Ilha”.

The romance seems to be going so well that the two are already packed to travel together this Friday (15). “We’ve known each other for centuries, we met and it happened. After that we made plans to travel to Rio together and let’s see what happens. We’re ‘getting to know each other’ and the only thing I can say is that I miss you already”, Liziane Gutierrez, who sues Nego do Borel for mocking his appearance, claimed to Uol.

Asked about the criticisms that could come, the ex-peoa said she feels prepared for the “hard lead”. “If it was a man and a woman, ok, but for being two women, they will say that we are doing this to appear. I had already talked about the reality show that I found myself bisexual. The hypocrisy that bothers me,” added the model.

Like Liziane Gutierrez, Antonela Avellaneda has a very strong personality. Some time ago, the model was involved in a controversy with Pyong Lee on “Record Island” and was the pivot of her divorce with Sammy Lee. At the time, Antonela’s husband also left her. In hammocks, she said the boy decided to break up after seeing her scenes in bed with Pyong.