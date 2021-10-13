Liziane says she is getting to know Antonela better after realities on Record

Liziane says she is ‘knowing better’ Antonela after realities on Record

They had outstanding participations in Record programs and now reveal that they are living a romance: Liziane Gutierrez, from “A Fazenda 13”, and Antonela Avellaneda, from “Ilha Record”, are “getting to know each other better” and are planning a trip together for next Friday -fair.

The information has been confirmed to the UOL by Liziane, who gave some details about the supposed relationship:

“We’ve known each other for centuries, we met and it happened. After that we made plans to travel to Rio together and let’s see what happens. We’re ‘getting to know each other’ and the only thing I can say is that I already miss you”.

Liziane says that she spoke with Antonela before taking over the “affair” so as not to generate any discomfort for the Argentine model.

“I’ve never fooled anyone who discovered me as a bisexual. I still want to get back together with my ex one day, but I don’t see any problems with being with a woman for now. It ended up happening with Antonela, and now we’ll see what happens.”

Liziane says she is already prepared to deal with criticism for having an affair with Antonela. She points out that she already hopes that many will say the two are taking over the relationship “through the media”.

“The funniest thing is dealing with hypocrisy, right? If it were a man and a woman, ok, but because it’s two women, they’ll say we’re doing this to show up. I’ve already talked about the reality show that I discovered bi. It bothers me.”

Antonela announced the separation of businessman Tati Fdez at the end of August. According to the model, the marriage would have come to an end after many attacks on the internet. The Argentine model was even accused of being Pyong’s “pivot of separation”. The two participated in the reality show “Ilha Record”.

Liziane already revealed in a recent interview to UOL that she has an ex-husband living in Las Vegas, in the United States, and that she expects a reunion soon.