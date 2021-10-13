Loki’s actor has never seen his 3-year-old daughter, says ex

Owen Wilson, who recently starred in Marvel’s Loki, has never met his 3-year-old daughter Lyla, claimed his ex, Varunie Vongsvirates.

The actor initially denied being Lyla’s father and ended up taking a DNA test after the baby was born in October 2018. He had a 5-year relationship with his ex.

“He unfortunately never met her,” Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail.

Drama with the daughter is not new

Previously, she had already talked to the Daily Mail, saying that she had begged the 52-year-old actor to get involved in her daughter’s life.

“It helps financially, but it was never about that,” Varunie said. “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic that Owen keeps playing these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Owen Wilson has two more children, Finn, aged 7, with Carolina Lindqvist, and Robert, aged 10, with Jade Duell.

The actor can be seen in Loki, which has all episodes available on Disney+. In addition, the second season is confirmed on Marvel, even though it has no debut forecast yet.

