London cancels New Year’s fireworks for second consecutive year due to pandemic | World

Although England has 68% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, London has canceled for the second year in a row the fireworks display to celebrate the New Year.

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s show will not take place this year on the banks of the Thames,” a spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday (12).

Before the pandemic, the English capital drew crowds to watch the traditional fireworks display on the south bank of the River Thames, beside the London Eye Ferris wheel.

In 2020, the event was replaced by a light show.

For this year, the London city government plans to hold other celebrations for this New Year’s Eve, but it is still studying the most interesting forms of event for the context of health surveillance and in the middle of winter in the northern hemisphere.

One of the possibilities, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”, will be an open-air show in Trafalgar Square.

Johnson’s government made serious mistakes during the pandemic

The announcement of London’s New Year’s cancellation comes on the same day as a long and harsh parliamentary report on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK was released.

The document concludes that the late action of Boris Johnson’s government and big mistakes, in relation to the pandemic, led to thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.

British parliament points to government ‘failure’ in avoiding lockdown at pandemic onset

The country of 67 million people has so far had 138,000 deaths due to the coronavirus during the pandemic, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data.

“Decisions on containment and social distancing taken in the first weeks of the pandemic are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen,” lawmakers said in the document.

Although the first coronavirus infection in the UK was recorded as early as January 2020, until March 23, the report notes, ministers “only sought to moderate the rate of infection” in the population rather than completely stopping its spread. , with the expectation of creating herd immunity based on the massive infection of the British.

According to a report by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, “thousands of deaths could have been avoided” if Boris Johnson’s conservative government had acted more quickly.

2 of 2 Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, attends a press conference on the pandemic in London this Tuesday (26( — Photo: Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters) Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, attends a press conference on the pandemic in London this Tuesday (26( — Photo: Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters)

The minister responsible for government coordination, Steve Barclay, reacted to the report and stated that all government decisions were taken based on consultation with scientific councils.

Regarding the lockdown, he stated that “at the time, there was a fear that if we confined ourselves too early, (the population) would not accept to remain confined for a long period”, which was not the case, he acknowledged.

In addition to pointing out the flaws, the report highlights the success of the vaccination campaign in the country, which began in December 2020 and, at this time, vaccinates the entire population over 12 years old.