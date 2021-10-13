Lore Improta records Léo Santana’s cute moment with Liz

Top Stories

Sarah Poncio shares amazing photo sequences of the kids

first-time dads, Lore Improta and Leo Santana they don’t want to hide that they are happy with the birth of Liz. Proof of this is the cute record she published in Instagram stories this Tuesday (12).

Leo Santana was with Liz in his arms and making poses and faces for his daughter. Lore Improta couldn’t stand it and shared the moment with her fans on social media. See the moment.

Lore Improta vents about puerperium and bursts into tears

In a video posted on her Instagram profile, last Thursday (07), Lore Improta told about the anguish of the puerperium.

”I’m going through a melancholy, I think hormonal, and all the time I cried and I thought I would have to be fine to be able to come back here. In addition, I’m dedicating my time to Liz and I also had a very difficult phase in breastfeeding, but everything is working out fine.”, explains the influencer.

She also said that, even with enormous help from family members to take care of Liz, the feeling of anguish comes: “My mother, my mother-in-law, Léo’s sisters are helping me a lot. I have a good support network. My cry is not of sadness, it’s just an anguish that comes. This is from the hormones”, he vents.

Léo Santana’s wife took the opportunity to thank the support of fans who understood her “disappearance” in recent weeks to exclusively take care of the newborn. “Thank you for so much affection, guys. Liz and I are fine and coming back here little by little, understanding this new routine and this whirlwind of hormones“, he said.

On September 26th, little Liz came into the world. First daughter of the couple Leo Santana and Lore Improta, the two could not stand love and shared some moments with their followers.

”And you have arrived my little LIZ, my LIGHT. September 26th, day of São Cosme and Damião, saints who protect children, weighing 2,800kg, 48cm, of normal birth, with all the health in the world,” Lore wrote in the publication’s Instagram caption.

