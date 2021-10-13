Lore Improta says she locked herself in her room to cry

It was with minimal makeup and breastfeeding little Liz that Lore Improta gave an interview to the LeoDias column. The dancer gave birth to her first daughter, the result of her relationship with singer Léo Santana, on the 26th of the last month and she does not hide her tiredness and also the joy of the puerperium phase. Between hormonal fluctuations, sleep deprivation, dietary restrictions and full-time baby care, she says she repeats to herself as she looks at her daughter: “It’s for you, I know you need me.”

She recently had a desperate moment with Liz. The little girl cried for 12 hours straight due to a colic that was difficult to alleviate, the issue was only resolved with medication, but before that, Lore tried everything. Massage with essential oils, bath in the hot tub with warm water, hot water bags, bath in the shower, homeopathic remedies… Nothing relieved.

She recalls the episode: “I used to come to my room and lock myself up to cry, I used to take a shower and leave it with Leo and my mother, then Leo’s mother and sisters arrived to try to manage and she was jumping on her lap in I lap to see if we could somehow calm her down, but it didn’t work”.

Sleep deprivation has been one of the biggest challenges for her, since at this time the baby spends most of her time being breastfed. According to her, Liz is at the stage of changing from day to night and, in all, sleeps at most between two to three hours a day. “The worst thing that happened to me in the beginning is that my doctors say: ‘When she sleeps, you’re going to sleep.’ Then I went upstairs and I couldn’t sleep because I was turned on, I was scared, ‘is she okay with her?’ and she was with my mother, a person I trust a lot, but even so you can’t relax, it took me 40/50 minutes to sleep so I slept for an hour, 30 minutes (…)”.

When asked if motherhood was everything she expected, the answer came quickly and in the negative. The dancer said that this breach of expectation has been with her since her pregnancy and that she has not lived what she used to do with other influencers: “The idea I had when I followed some women on social networks was: ‘pari, I got my belly, I’m full , I’m going to give birth and I’m going to be full’, I had no idea that I was going to have nausea, heartburn, colic, headache, discomfort, back pain”, he listed.

social networks

Despite receiving a lot of affection from her fans, to whom she left all her thanks, Lore also commented on the negative comments she has received. It turns out that many internet users point out that she should not be dealing with so many issues in the maternity ward as she has a support network and because she is rich.

“People started saying it’s mimimi, how are you feeling? Are you rich or you have a lot of professionals on your side and that’s not about it. We go through it all. We are women, human beings and this is normal to happen”.

Criticism, however, will not slow down the work she has been doing on social media to show her own experience of motherhood. Lore says he recognizes his privileges, especially when it comes to the support network. She even reflected on the benefit of being able to organize her own schedule and make it reconcile with her work and motherhood. A situation that many women in Brazil do not even have a choice about in many cases.

“Not all women are supported. So that’s how I can take a shower, eat (…) there are mothers who, when she comes home at night, haven’t even been able to brush her teeth yet. So I thank God so much for having these people by my side and I say that these women who don’t have it are very warriors. (…) you put a person in the world is a gift but you have a few things to pass on that are not that simple”.