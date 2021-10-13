Luciano Huck recreates a family photo and celebrates: ”Our children growing up”Luciano Huck recreates a family photo and celebrates: ”Our children growing up” | Fun



Luciano Huck and family – Reproduction of instagram

Posted 12/10/2021 15:59 | Updated 10/12/2021 16:00

Children’s Day celebrations are yielding cute moments on social media. This time, Luciano Huck posted a photo in which he recreates a family click. In the image, there is the presenter of ‘Domingão’, Angélica and their three children: Joaquim, 16, Benício, 13, and Eva, 9. The idea was to recreate the image of the five, in the same location, showing how the heirs are already grown up.

“And our children go on growing and growing and growing. And we parents, doing everything and more so that in the near future they can become good adults and be happy,” wrote Huck in the caption.

He then continued with a reflection: “On this October 12th I want to reflect not only on ours, but on all of them. From the bottom of my heart I hope that Brazil can someday generate equal opportunities for all children in this country, no matter where they are. This would be our greatest gift to them. On my side I will spare no effort to contribute as far as my voice reaches so that someday we can get there,” he concluded.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post: “How they grew!”, said one. “Beautiful,” said another. “What a beautiful family!” wrote a third.