Luís Peña is fired by UFC after assaulting two women | combat

After the card for the seventh week of the Dana White’s Contender Series, held last Tuesday night, the president of the UFC was asked about the decision to fire Peña.

– This was a bad case and we knew he had problems before, and we were trying to help him. Yes, that was very unpleasant, I don’t know if you read the police report, but this (dismissal) had to happen.

The website “TMZ” had already gotten a position from the UFC earlier regarding the Italian fighter’s dismissal.

“The UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations about Luis Peña’s recent arrest. Mr. Peña has been open about his mental health issues and substance abuse, and the organization has on several previous occasions tried to help him obtain professional treatment. At this time, the UFC believes that Mr. Peña needs to deal with the legal and health issues that lie ahead and has consequently informed Mr. Peña’s management that his contract has been terminated.“.

According to the police report, Peña is accused of attacking his girlfriend “intentionally” in the face “multiple times” with a clenched fist. He continued to attack the girl when she was on the ground. She had bruises on her left wrist and a bite mark on her left knee.

The other victim would be a woman who witnessed the assault and tried to separate them. According to the website, Peña landed a punch in this woman’s left eye, causing a black eye. After the blow, the woman fell to the ground and injured her right elbow. The two women gave statements and had their injuries photographed by the police. Peña was released on $6,000 bail.

It is the second time that Peña has been arrested this year. In June, he was arrested on charges of robbery and theft, assault and criminal conduct after a fight with his girlfriend in Coral Springs, Florida. The robbery and theft complaint was filed, but other charges follow, and Peña pleaded not guilty. The case is due for a hearing on October 28th.

Luís Peña entered the UFC through the reality show The Ultimate Fighter, in which he received the nickname “Violent Bob Ross” for his physical resemblance to artist Bob Ross. With a record of nine wins and three losses, he hadn’t fought for Ultimate since April, when he defeated Alex Muñoz via split decision.