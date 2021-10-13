Luisa Mell asks for ex-husband’s preventive detention under the Maria da Penha Law – Famous

Luisa Mell (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) the activist



Luisa Mell



, 42, filed a request for provisional arrest against the businessman

Gilberto Zaborowsky



, her ex-husband. The action was filed this Monday (11/10) by his lawyer,



Angelo Carbone



, based on



Maria da Penha Law



.

Luisa Mell



accuses



Zaborowsky



of psychological abuse and threats. Due to a protective measure, the ex-husband cannot come within 500 meters of her or contact her.

However, second



Angelo Carbone



, the measure was not enough and



Gilberto



he keeps looking for Luisa and threatening her through unidentified phone calls.

“There is the fear that he [Gilberto] come to physically attack her or even kill her”, says the action filed by the lawyer of



Luisa



, according to the



g1



. The document also states that



Zaborowsky



“Dependent on drugs and with incalculable financial power, he adds that he will take matters into his own hands.”

“We are looking for calm for Luisa. She suffers from psychological pressures and verbal abuse. She dreads even leaving the house. The reason is an ex-husband who broke the rules and must be contained. She wants to be happy, take care of her child and be able to come and go. For this, it invoked the Maria da Penha Law,” stated the lawyer.

Last Saturday (9/12),



Luisa Mell



published a text on Instagram in which she accuses her ex-husband of psychological abuse during the marriage and of threats after the end of the relationship.

“Aggression is also done with words, attitudes and manipulations and those who are stuck in an abusive relationship do not always realize this,” he said.



mell



. See the publication: