Luísa Sonza is surrendered by bandits and robbed in a pharmacy in SP

Singer Luísa Sonza was the victim of a robbery while shopping at a pharmacy in São Paulo, this Tuesday night (12/10). The artist was with friends at the place, after having enjoyed the concert by the band Melim, at Espaço das Américas. The bandits surrendered the group and took the artist’s cell phone and belongings of other victims.
Also according to information obtained by the column LeoDias, Sonza was with a security guard, who lost a chain, and friends, who also had some belongings stolen. Despite the scare, both the artist and her group and everyone at the pharmacy are doing well.
