Luxembourg shoots Gaciba and Botafogo match referee: ‘Ordered’

After a goalless draw against Botafogo, on Tuesday (12), at Independência, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro, shot at Alagoas referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim and at the head of the CBF arbitration commission, Leonardo Gaciba .

The celestial coach was warned with the yellow card and will not be able to be on the bench against Avaí, in the next round. “I was surprised with my third yellow card. It was a hell of a dirty trick he did to me. I didn’t do anything to offend him. Complaining is of the game. I was complaining that he was letting Botafogo be slow,” he said.

Luxembourg made a serious indictment against the judge. “I think this third yellow card was ordered for me to stay out of the next game. Absolutely. I’ve been in football for a long time. There was no reason. I didn’t send him anywhere. If he puts it on the scoresheet it’s a lie.” he pointed out.

The summary had not been published until this Wednesday morning (13). “He told me he yellowed me because I was complaining. But I was complaining because he didn’t stop the wax, the anti-gambling. If he puts offense on the scoresheet, his character will be in doubt. If he puts something against me, came with malice for the game”, complained Luxemburg.

The Fox coach also made harsh criticisms of the head of national arbitration. “Gaciba is a bit corporatist and arrogant. He thinks referees never make mistakes. He will always find an excuse,” he pondered.

Luxembourg also cited the fact that the game’s referee is from Alagoas and the State teams (CSA and CRB) are fighting for access. “I regret that Gaciba doesn’t have this sensitivity, or doesn’t want it to be like that, of putting a referee who has two clubs that have the possibility of classification in an important game. It’s very complicated. I want to believe that there’s nothing, but the way he put me out was in a well-ordered way,” he pondered.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.