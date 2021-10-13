Luxury giant LVMH’s revenue rises 48% to $51 billion in 9 months of 2021 | Companies

THE LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported on Tuesday (12) a net income of 44.2 billion euros (US$ 51.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2021, a figure that represents an increase of 48% compared to 2020.

The world leader in luxury products stated that organic revenue growth in the period was 40% compared to 2020. In comparison with the pre-pandemic period of 2019, organic growth was 11%, both by activity and by region.



The group posted third-quarter revenue of 15.5 billion euros, record levels for the period, with organic revenue up 38% from the third quarter of 2019.

The United States and Asia continued to see double-digit growth.

“In a context of gradual exit from the crisis, the group is confident in the continuation of the current growth, will maintain a strategy focused on continuously strengthening the desirability of its brands, relying on the authenticity and quality of its products, the excellence of its distribution and the reactivity of your organization,” says the statement.

The group’s leading revenue segment, fashion and leather goods, recorded organic revenue growth of 57% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 and 38% compared to 2019.

Growth in the third quarter of 2021 remained exceptional compared to the third quarter of 2020, which marked a return to growth after a declining first half of 2020.

“Louis Vuitton, which is celebrating the 200th anniversary of its founder’s birth, has had a performance driven by constant innovation and the quality of its products. Christian Dior showed exceptional momentum. The latest fashion shows in Athens and Paris, with emphasis on the inspiring collections of Maria Grazia Chiuri, had an outstanding reception”, says the statement.

O perfume and cosmetics group recorded organic growth of 30% in the first nine months compared to the same period in 2020. On an organic basis, revenue decreased 2% compared to the first nine months of 2019.

O watch and jewelry business recorded organic revenue growth of 49% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 and 4% compared to 2019 (excluding Tiffany, which was consolidated for the first time in 2021).