Maju Coutinho leaves JH to present Fantástico; what salary does the journalist have?

Maju Coutinho is one of the main names in Brazilian journalism today. The professional who started to stand out by presenting the weather forecast in Jornal Nacional on TV Globo, will have a new challenge ahead of her, commanding the Fantastic, the main program of the Rio station on Sundays. Find out how much the journalist earns each month.

Maju in the Newspaper Today

In 2019, Maju took over the Jornal Hoje, shown from Monday to Saturday in the early afternoons. With that, the journalist started to receive a salary of R$60 thousand.

Fantastic

Last Sunday, 10th, it was announced that Tadeu Schmidt will leave Fantástico’s presentation to take over Big Brother Brasil starting next year. With that, Maju was promoted to present the most watched weekly electronic magazine in the country.

This promotion made the journalist’s salary double. Maju will receive a monthly salary of R$120,000. With the arrival of Maju, Fantástico will count for the first time with two women in charge of the program.

Brazilian TV’s big salaries

At biggest stars on our TV they have been on the small screen for years, they are part of the daily lives of Brazilians and are well rewarded for that. You salaries of these professionals always arouse curiosity.and people and impress for their high value.

Luciano started on TV in 1995 in the program “Circulando” on TV Gazeta. In the following year, he went to Band to present “Program H”, where he stayed for three years. In 2000 he went to Globo where he is still today and is one of the biggest names in the network.

Luciano’s salary is around R$1.8 million per month.

Ratinho debuted on TV in 1991, presenting the “Programa do Ratinho” on CNT. After that, Ratinho went to RecordTV until he was called by Silvio Santos to go to SBT in 1998, where he currently remains.

As a presenter, his income is around R$ 2 million per month. Ratinho is also a businessman and has some SBT affiliates in Paraná. This makes your income even higher.

