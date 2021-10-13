Malharia de Nova Petrópolis evaded BRL 5.5 million in taxes, says tax authorities – Region





The State Attorney General (PGE) and the State Revenue presented documentation to the Court that proves the formation of an economic group that evaded more than R$5.5 million in taxes. The court’s decision was obtained by the PGE from the Judicial Court of the District of Nova Petrópolis and involves a company in the industrial sector and clothing trade in the municipality.

According to PGE, the scheme was intended to avoid the payment of taxes and the characterization of tax succession. That is, the legal entity acquires from another the goodwill or commercial establishment and continues the economic exploitation of the activity, with the same or another corporate name.

The company was started in 1980 and, since then, more than 25 companies have been opened and closed as a way to pay less taxes and deplete assets. According to the investigation, mother, daughter and others and family members always figured as partners in the business.

The tax liability was concentrated in the debtor company, while the activities were transferred to the successor legal entity and part of the equity to the holding company. This strategy preserved the clothing brand, which, according to PGE, is of a high standard and already established in the market.

After the filing of several tax foreclosures and the difficulty in resolving the tax liability, PGE found facts from a tax report prepared by the State Revenue Office in Taquara (10th DRE), demonstrating asset emptiness, tax evasion, tax succession and formation of economic group.

The Attorney’s Office filed a declaratory action for tax liability, together with a fiscal precautionary measure, aiming at the recognition of the economic group.

In response to the request of the PGE, the judge declared the solidarity between all the defendants regarding the debt of taxes owed to the State. Among them, the individual businesswoman of the company concentrating the liabilities and the administrator of the successor company, as well as the equity holding company constituted by the group (company whose objective is to control the assets of individuals in the same family).

Documents even proved a close commercial relationship between family members and commercial transactions between the companies, including the transfer of machinery, according to a report by the Finance Department.

The company’s name was not disclosed by the State Attorney General (PGE) and the State Revenue Service.





