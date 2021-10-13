Malls prepare for the post-pandemic, with only ‘delivery’ companies and new outdoor services

RIO — The changes in consumption brought about by the pandemic have changed the strategy of several shopping centers and retailers across Brazil. To attract an increasingly digital customer, with an eye on opening the economy with the advance of vaccination, companies are betting on a new mix of shops and services that go beyond brands and restaurants.

at gas stations: Convenience stores are a new ‘battleground’ in retail and already attract foreign groups

Beauty clinics and even virtual offices started to share space with new outdoor areas that until then were used as parking.

At the mall of the future, retail specialists point out that commercial enterprises have been remodeling their spaces to consolidate the so-called model phygital, merging sales in the physical and virtual environment.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The architect from Paraná Mauricio Arruda is another one who attacks as a digital influencer to promote his office, Todos Arquitetura. Former presenter of Decora, from GNT, he uses his experience on TV to give tips on interior decoration using his projects and presents branded products Photo: Eliana Rodrigues / Archive To captivate her 815,000 Instagram followers and more than one million subscribers on YouTube, the architect Patricia Pomerantzeff makes the most of her visits to the works to capture images and give tips on all the steps of a Doma Arquitetura project. Photo: Mariana Orsi/ Disclosure Dermatologist Katleen Conceição boosted the online consulting business with ‘lives’ and started to be invited by companies to give lectures. Photo: Disclosure Gleide Borges (@agleidequefez), from Brasília, took the course in 2017, when he decided to take his confectionery shop off the paper, which he named “The Gleide that did”. She had just become unemployed and was selling candy by word of mouth. Today, 80% of its revenue comes from the internet Photo: Personal archive Stylist Carolina Etz (@carolinaetz) shares videos about everyday life, from a family trip to a risky dish in the kitchen, always wearing her pieces. He mixes professional and amateur photos with models, but the poster boys who are most successful in their networks are their young children. Photo: Personal collection

In the model, stores and part of the parking lot are used as pick-up points for products; and restaurants function as central delivery for sales made by apps.

Change in production: ‘It is difficult to have predictability in Brazil, and the oscillation is like an electrocardiogram,’ says president of Vulcabras

According to André Ryfer, director of Soul Malls, which manages ten projects in the country, the objective is to bring new solutions for consumption by expanding a new basket of services, which includes universities, dance schools, aesthetic clinics and gastronomy courses .

— The mall is the expression of consumer habits. With the pandemic, we started to invest in open areas in the developments, which previously functioned as parking. There is a demand today for open areas. Wherever we operate, we are developing open spaces,” explains Ryfer.

delivery companies

The executive highlights the progress of integration with the internet. Uptown, in Barra da Tijuca now has companies that operate only in delivery. ViaParque, from the same group, used part of its open-air parking lot and created a new social area with new stores:

— Many of our projects started to attract companies focused on delivery for being in the center of neighborhoods with a privileged location.

“In tatters”: Itaú’s controller president says that whoever wins election will face a country in crisis

Shopping creates delivery center for sales by app. In shopping centers, stores share space with aesthetic clinics and courses Photo: Cléber Júnior/Agência O Globo

Outback creates brand

This integrated model also became a bet of the Bloomin’Brands group, owner of the Outback chain. According to Pierre Berenstein, president of the group, the pandemic has accelerated several trends, such as integration with the digital. He cites the creation of a new brand focused on delivery, the Aussie Grill:

— We use Outback kitchens as hub for the expansion of this new brand. Thus, the Aussie Grill is in major malls only virtually and in great locations. There are already 70 and we will open another four until the end of the year – Berenstein said.

Freight Shot:Retailers improvise to stock shelves in time for Christmas

The executive also said that the company will soon launch a new physical store model for the Outback, with more brightness:

— It’s a new concept after the pandemic period.

Podcasts

To the point H2V, the key element to achieving climate goals



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Fabiano Contarato: To omit me would be to deny a voice to thousands of families



CBN Panorama New call of the CPI; protest by members of the MP; warning about climate change





pet park

Vander Giordano, institutional vice-president of Multiplan network, with 19 projects in the country, says that the shopping of the future will accelerate trends and bring together more services, art, gastronomy and green areas. He cites the inauguration of the company’s new mall in Jacarepaguá, in November, which consumed investments of R$ 1 billion.

— At ParkJacarepaguá, the corridors are wide, the ceilings are high, there is an outdoor area with some restaurants. People are valuing it. There was an increase in the number of people with pets in the pandemic and, therefore, there will be a park with this concept – says Giordano.

Internet sales:Intense competition in e-commerce generates freight war

Beauty and aesthetics companies are also changing their strategy. For Richard Magrath, executive director of the Orthopride group, owner of the Face2Face, facial harmonization, and Bodylaser, hair removal brands, the future of shopping centers is no longer in fashion consumption.

— The shopping of the future will be the one of services. Our client will not be, for example, dependent on business hours – explains Magrath, noting that the goal is to close the year with 120 stores, of which 90 will be in malls.

Shopping under construction in Rio will have a green area, space for pets, wide corridors and high ceilings Photo: Cléber Júnior/O Globo Agency

That is how, according to Bruna Ortega, account director and trend specialist at consulting firm WGSN, shopping will no longer be the main attraction in malls. Hub Coworking, a company that currently has ten spaces in Rio, is already evaluating entry into shopping centers. The strategy, says Bruno Beloch, founder of the company, is to be close to the customers’ needs:

— At this time of resumption, with the hybrid work model, these spaces emerge to meet the needs of those who do not have the option of having a quality home office.

socializing place

BrMalls, with 14 malls in the country, in the last year has signed more than 300 new contracts with an emphasis on gastronomy, service and fashion brands. In the e-sports area, just in the last few months they signed five new operations with the MK+ Academy, the largest school gamer do Brasil, which offers courses and entertainment.

Retail: From Farm to Hering, Magalu launches fashion retail space within the superapp. And it will have its own brand

— Before, the mall was seen only as a shopping destination. For some time now, the way you relate to your consumers has changed. It is a true ecosystem for socialization — said Jini Nogueira, commercial director of BrMalls.