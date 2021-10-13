Man is expelled from flight for refusing to wear a mask and threatening passengers

A man was escorted off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles (USA) after threatening other passengers when asked to wear a covid-19 protective mask. The scenes of the moment were shared on TikTok last week, but gained prominence this week after about 5 million views.

“You’re not going to believe what happened on my flight,” says the caption of the video, which was published, according to the New York Post, by Alexander Clark, another passenger on the flight. The scene begins with a man removing his face mask and yelling, “Get me out of here, I don’t even want to go to Cali.”

He even threatens: “I’ll find your name, date of birth and address. I’ll know your social security number before I get off this plane.”

Then the man gets up from his seat and approaches a flight attendant and another passenger: “Mind your own business, I’ll break your neck.”

According to Clark, the man was furious because the flight attendant asked him to turn off the phone and keep the mask on his face “four times.”

Clark even shows that he was attacked by another passenger, who tried to prevent him from filming the scenes. He also says that he received death threats as a result of the action.

Clark claims that one of the men who threatened him was a cousin of the one without a mask. He then concludes by saying that the police intervened to escort them off the plane. “We’re going to jail,” says the man, at the scene.

According to the TSA (Transport Safety Administration), the mandatory use of the mask on flights will be extended until January, as reported by the New York Post. United Airlines did not respond to the US publication’s request for comment.