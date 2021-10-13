man refuses to wear mask on plane and threatens to break passenger’s neck

posted on 10/12/2021 20:33 / updated on 10/12/2021 20:40



(credit: Reproduction/Tik Tok)

A man was kicked off a flight to Los Angeles, USA, after refusing to wear a mask on the plane and for arguing with crew and passengers.

The case gained prominence after a series of videos recorded by a passenger on the flight went viral on the TikTok app. The incident took place inside a United Airlines flight.

User @starcadearcade filmed the moment when the man takes off his mask and starts yelling at a flight attendant. “What’s the law going to do?” says the man close to the commissioner’s face. At a certain point in the video, it is possible to see droplets of saliva jumping from the mouth of the man without a mask.

Another passenger tried to intervene, but the man without a mask responded by saying, “Mind your own business, because I’m going to break your neck.”

The TikTok user who was filming the riot was attacked by a cousin of the unmasked man who tried to stop him from filming the riot. After retrieving the phone, the tiktoker explained that police boarded the plane and escorted the man and his cousin off the flight.