Man says he killed a young woman who was run over in Itajaí after being ‘unintentionally’ harassed, according to delegate | Santa Catarina

The 35-year-old man arrested for killing Vanessa Machowski, 18, after harassing her in Itajaí, on Santa Catarina’s northern coast, said in a statement to the Civil Police that ran over the young woman “unintentionally” . According to police chief Eduardo Ferraz, who caught the act, Juciano Marinho Gomes was drunk when he was heard in the police investigation.

Gomes’ defense said he will not comment on the case at the family’s request. The crime took place on Sunday night (10). Gomes was arrested in the act and the arrest was converted into preventive on Monday afternoon (11).

The act and the taking of testimony were made by delegate Eduardo Ferraz. “The version he [suspeito] what happened to us is that there was an argument with the boyfriend and the victim. I couldn’t say why, I was drunk at the time. Said she was attacked by her boyfriend [da vítima] and other people who were there and, leaving, ended up running over the victim without meaning to,” reported the police chief.

According to Ferraz, during the testimony, Juciano had a strong odor of alcohol.

Justice decrees preventive detention of man who killed 18-year-old girl in Itajaí

Vanessa’s boyfriend also testified. “said he [suspeito] it would have gone over and messed with the girl. They started to argue, the man got in the car, came back and tried to run them over, but ended up hitting only her,” stated Ferraz.

Juciano’s car was apprehended and is going to be examined. The police inquiry has already been delivered to the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina.

O burial of the victim took place this Tuesday morning (12), at the Farm Cemetery, in Itajaí, according to the victim’s boyfriend, Thiago Linhares da Veiga. He, however, did not want to publicly comment on his partner’s death.

According to the decision of Judge Anuska Felski da Silva, of the 1st Criminal Court of Itajaí, there is sufficient evidence of authorship and proof of materiality in the records for the conversion of the preventive sentence.

“Considering the social context of violence against women, it demonstrates that alternative precautionary measures are insufficient to prevent the defendant from driving again while intoxicated, insulting supposedly unknown women on the street and acting in a way that takes their lives, which, without doubt, generates unrest in the social environment, and demands the extreme measure”, wrote the judge.

2 of 5 Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

the crime of aggravated homicide is provided for in article 121, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code and predicts penalty 12 to 30 years in prison. Already drunk driving, provided for in the article 306 of the Brazilian Traffic Code, sentenced from 6 months to 3 years in prison and CNH suspension.

‘I had the dream of opening my own salon’

According to the young woman’s aunt, Léia Oliveira, the girl had the dream of opening her own salon in the area of ​​aesthetics. About Vanessa, the family member has nothing but praise.

3 out of 5 Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

“Always very dear to everyone, affectionate. She was extrovert, always playing games”, she reported.

“She was a girl who didn’t see meanness in people. So much so that she saw the murderer coming toward the truck that they [a jovem e o namorado] they were, but she never imagined that she would be the victim herself,” said the aunt.

The young woman had finished high school at the end of last year. “I intended to go to college in aesthetics, I liked the area of ​​beauty a lot”, declared the aunt.

At the moment, she was working as a nanny for two children. Vanessa was born in Rio Azul, Paraná, lived in Itajaí for 11 years and dated for about three years, according to her aunt. Her body will be buried in Itajaí on Tuesday morning (12).

4 out of 5 Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Vanessa Machowski — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Vanessa was with her boyfriend, 21, in the Cordeiros neighborhood around 9:20 pm. He told the Military Police that the two were talking, he inside the cab of a parked truck and she outside, when a Tucson pickup truck pulled up beside the girl. The 35-year-old driver verbally harassed her.

The boyfriend then got out of the truck to see what was going on. The Tucson driver also got out of the car. According to the victim’s boyfriend, he was with strong signs of drunkenness.

5 out of 5 Tucson car, used by a man who was arrested in the act in Itajaí — Photo: Military Police/Disclosure Tucson car, used by a man who was arrested in the act in Itajaí — Photo: Military Police/Disclosure

There was an argument and the Tucson driver got back into the vehicle and left the scene. After about 5 minutes, however, he came back and threw the car at the girl. She was crushed against the truck and the hit man fled at high speed.

The young woman received first aid on the spot and was then taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Cordeiros neighborhood by the Military Fire Department, but she did not resist.

Rescuers found the victim unconscious. According to firefighters, she had multiple trauma and suspected internal bleeding.

The Military Police were called and searched. Agents found the Tucson driver lying on the street with some cuts on his face. The car was found on a lane in front of his house.

The vehicle was dented, indicating that there was a crash. According to the PM, the driver confirmed that he threw the car in the direction of the young woman. As he was injured, he was taken to the UPA in the Cordeiros neighborhood. The Tucson car was towed away.

VIDEOS: most watched from g1 SC in the last 7 days