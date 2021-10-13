Mara Maravilha shows your baby’s whole face for the first time

The presenter Mara Maravilha enchanted by showing her son’s face for the first time years after adoption

the presenter wonder wonder he showed for the first time the full face of his son Benjamin, three years old. Mara and her fiance Gabriel Torres adopted the boy Benjamin two years ago, but they still hadn’t shown the boy’s face.

wonder wonder he had already explained on some occasions that at the time the reason for not showing his son’s face was because of the adoption process, which had not yet been fully finalized.

But now, it seems this is no longer a problem and the presenter and singer showed a beautiful photo in which she appears with her son in her arms and shows the boy’s entire face. Little Benjamin appears all smiling in the photo with his mother.

By showing the beautiful record, wonder wonder he declared himself to his son saying: “Benjamin, you are the best of me… What is done now with children is what they will do later with society. Love and respect children! Happy Children’s Day my beautiful people, I love you and I’m very happy… look at the beauty and charm of my little heartthrob and you didn’t see anything, because I guarantee that he is Extraordinary and LIVE THE CHILDREN’S DAY!”.

Many famous people have praised little Benjamin. “Too beautiful this baby! God bless your puppy Mara”, commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “Your son is awesome! It’s even more beautiful than I imagined!”.

A netizen also stated: “Finally, Benjamin’s face is so beautiful! In love”. And another internet user commented: “Viva! We finally saw the prince! God bless you!” One internet user also stated: “But Benjamin is beautiful! How cute!”. Another internet user also said: “What a joy to finally see Benjamin’s little face! He’s so beautiful!”. Another Internet user commented: “God bless you with your family, how beautiful your son is”.

Tell us what you think!