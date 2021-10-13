Market expects higher inflation and dollar later this year – News

Financial market economists consulted by the Central Bank are betting on even higher inflation and the dollar at the end of 2021.

In the Focus bulletin released this Monday (11), analysts project that inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index, by the IBGE), will end the year at 8.59%. The previous forecast, last week, was 8.51% and a month ago it was at 8.00%.

The center of the target for the year is 3.75%, and the margin of tolerance is 1.5 points (from 2.25% to 5.25%).

The projection for the index in 2022 also increased, from 4.14% to 4.17%. Four weeks ago it was at 4.03%.

On Friday (8), IBGE released the September’s IPCA, which was 1.16%, the highest index for the month since 1994, when it registered 1.53%.

Exchange

The expectation of bad numbers in the national economy also extends to the dollar.

Focus shows an even more pessimistic forecast for the US currency at the end of December. The previous calculation was R$ 5.20, and it jumped to R$ 5.25.

For 2022, the estimate for the exchange rate was maintained at R$ 5.25. It was R$5.20 four weeks ago.