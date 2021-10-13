MasterChef has a special test on the beach with Vitão; watch the spoiler

What to expect from the 15th episode
In the first test of the episode on the beach, participants will be divided into two teams and challenged to make a starter and a main course with fish and seafood. Helena and Tiago, who returned in the repechage, will be the captains of the teams and will be able to choose who to work with alternately.
In addition to conquering the refined palate of the judges, the competitors receive a special guest, the singer Vitão, who already arrives playing the guitar and interpreting his hits. Despite the friendly atmosphere, the challenge will not be easy.
The best group guarantees another week in the game while the losers will have a chance to save themselves from the spotlight. They walk to a new meeting point on a pier with an awe-inspiring view, where Henrique Fogaça, Helena Rizzo and Erick Jacquin reveal a table filled with the best delicacies of a hotel breakfast.
The menu includes a wide variety of breads and sandwiches, pastries, muffins, egg recipes, jams, cakes, tapiocas, pancakes, waffles, among others. In pairs, participants will have to set up a real free banquet, but only the best table will avoid the risk of leaving home early.
Back to the kitchen of the MasterChef, those who failed to save themselves are surprised by a Dim Sum, which are small portions of traditional Chinese recipes. The main type of these oriental snacks are the translucent white dumplings, which hide a succulent filling of seafood, shrimp, mushrooms, vegetables or chicken. Each participant must use their gastronomic luggage and all their creativity to guarantee a place in the competition.