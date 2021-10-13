MC Gui and Tiago combine 1st left with Valentina and Marina

On the eve of the formation of the fourth field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui and Tiago Piquilo combined with Valentina Francavilla the dynamics of the “left one” in order to save the singer from the spotlight.

I told Ti, if the ‘one left’ is at the beginning, we can do it the way one plays the other, that he will help you and repay what I did for him too, which is what he says. So, if that happens, at first I think that the only way for us to be able to do it in this format, which is not a combination, just because since he will repay me, he will repay me through you. He’ll save you, you save Marina, then she’ll save me. But it has to be at the beginning because if it isn’t going to take a very different path and mine is on the line, whoever comes after me is on the line. MC GUI

Valentina, who earlier got emotional when trying to combine the dynamics, was a little afraid, but agreed. “So, but the truth is that I’m thinking I’m putting Tiago in danger,” he said.

“We already talked, please, ok? He called me here to propose this, I said: ‘OK, if I can add it’. You are two people I like, he because I owe it and you because I like it”, replied James.

“Don’t like me?” joked MC Gui. “Not much,” said the countryman, laughing.

“I think it’s very delicate to talk to you. I swear today is the last time I talk about it with anyone. It’s very delicate because when you get down there everything happens differently, something you’re thinking never happens. The field never goes. be formed the way you thought it would be formed up here,” declared MC Gui.

Then, the MC went to Marina Ferrari and combined the dynamics with the businesswoman. “If Val saves you, you save me,” he whispered into the girl’s ear. “Okay,” she replied.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 4 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 4 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Erika receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat Play/PlayPlus 3 / 4 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 4 2021 Farm: Rico receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat Play/PlayPlus