Mega-Sena 2418 can pay a R$6.5 million prize today (13)

Six more new millionaires can appear this Wednesday, October 13, if they hit the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2418. The prize is accumulated and estimated at R$ 6.5 million.

The draw of the dozens takes place from 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. There will also be a live broadcast of the event on Caixa’s Youtube channel.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2418?

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2418 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Bets are sold until 7 pm at lottery outlets and electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, it is possible to participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2418. To compete, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00 and each share cannot cost less than R$5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2418 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

six numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares;

seven numbers, the minimum of is two and the maximum of 63 shares;

From eight to 15 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is 100 shares;

Check the results of all Caixa Lotteries drawings here