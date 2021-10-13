Mega-sena draws the R$ 6.5 million prize this Wednesday (10/13)

Top Stories

Peppered fried eggs: reinterpretation of the traditional breakfast recipe

THE Box draws today another grand prize from Mega-sena, O contest 2418 with a prize of BRL 6.5 million, stay tuned here, that the session of lotteries, of Tech News brings the main information about this contest and the other lotteries that run today.

To follow the draws, the player can use the digital channels of the Savings Bank: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to transmission via TV network. The draw takes place at Caixa Econômica at Rodoviária Tietê in São Paulo at 20:00.

THE Mega-sena is the Lottery that distributes the most millionaire prizes in Brazil and there are already thousands of winners in several states of the country. Players had until 19:00 today to bet through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

Know how to bet on Mega-sena?

THE Mega-sena draws two contests a week, Wednesday and Saturday. And to bet on Cash Lotteries it’s very easy and the bettor has two options to place their bets:

Lottery Houses Online Cash Lottery Accredited Online Lotteries

And to place your bet on Mega-sena, just choose 6 numbers and mark it on the Lotérica card or on the virtual system. The value of the bet is BRL 4.5 in Caixa Lotteries, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

In addition, the player can post with up to 15 numbers or make multiple bets from 6 numbers. And there are also the Caixa bolões, which can help you take a prize.

Bet with Cash Pools

Like Cash Pool it is possible for the player to place group bets. To do this, just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. the pool of Mega-sena, have the minimum price of BRL 10.

Each pool quota cannot be less than R$ 5. However, it is possible to make one pool of at least 2 and maximum 100 shares. You are only allowed to place a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes.

