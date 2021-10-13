Mexican justice determines vaccination of teenagers

Mexico, Oct 12, 2021 (AFP) – A federal court has ordered the Health Department to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 against covid-19, a decision that is under review by the Mexican government, officials said on Tuesday (12) .

When deciding on an individual appeal for the vaccine to be given to a minor, the court ruled that the government must change its national immunization policy in order to generalize vaccination to people aged 12 to 17 years.

“We will analyze the case carefully,” Deputy Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell said Tuesday when consulted on this decision during a presidential conference.

The government can oppose this court decision.

The Health Department announced in late September that it will apply the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to minors, but only if they present comorbidities that could complicate an eventual contagion by covid-19.

So far, according to the official, there have been about 23,000 requests to vaccinate minors with different medical conditions. An estimated 1.5 million are in this condition.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for use in adolescents.

Several minors have been vaccinated in different states of Mexico as a result of lawsuits filed by their parents.

One of the main arguments for these resources is the need for minors to be vaccinated to return to classroom classes, which have started to be resumed in the country.

In Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, around 66.9 million people had been vaccinated until Monday, of which 48.8 million had been vaccinated with two doses, according to official figures.

The country has 282,227 deaths and 3.7 million cases of covid-19.