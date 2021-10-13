Mileide delivers Record manipulation in the formation of the farm · TV News

Unintentionally, Mileide Mihaile delivered an alleged manipulation by Record in the formation of the A Fazenda 13. During the early morning hours of Wednesday (13), the businesswoman said that she saw the seal of the lamp on the floor of the headquarters before the voting took place and concluded that one of the powers is placed inside only after the winner of the Trial of Fire is defined.

“When was my [lampião], I saw the seal on the floor one day. I know that one of the powers is the public that votes, I think they choose after the race. So, the public chose this power of Bil [Arcrebiano de Araújo] knowing that he was the one who had won,” she said, in conversation with MC Gui and Marina Ferrari.

“The production people must have put [o poder] in there [do lampião] while we are locked in our room at dawn. I just don’t know which of the two it is,” concluded Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife.

Mileide’s reasoning, though correct, was reversed. That’s because the red power, which is chosen by the public, is voted between Fridays and Sundays. The result is announced by Adriane Galisteu in the PlayPlus broadcast, moments before the Fire Test.

Thus, the red parchment that the winner takes into the lamp seat is already defined. The yellow power, chosen by director Rodrigo Carelli, is the great mystery for the public – revealed only during the formation of the live garden.

The lamp is delivered sealed to the winner, and the seal can only be broken with fire, by the owner, when Adriane requests it in the Tuesday programs. This leads participants and the audience to believe that both powers are decided before the race takes place on Sundays.

However, Mileide’s revelation that the seal was violated before the formation of the swidden showed that the yellow power is defined after the lamp has its owner. O TV news questioned Record, which did not return until the publication of this text.

