Mileide says she saw production manipulate the lamp’s power

Mileide Mihaile made a revelation that moved the internet, at dawn this Friday (13), in The Farm 2021. The participant suggested that the Power of Lampião is changed even when it is inside the house, after the Fireproof. The subject is one of the biggest mysteries of the reality show of record.

“A Power of Lampião, in the dynamics of the game, is fixed. And the other is personal”, suggested, in conversation with MC GUI. Soon after, the ex-wife of wesley naughty says she realized the object was violated the week she won the dispute. “They change, I think at dawn. It even had a seal dropped there. I saw that they had changed”, completed.

The hypothesis has always been considered by viewers of the program, since only one of the powers is revealed (usually the power of the red flame, which is chosen by Tik Tok internet users). The second power, currently called the yellow power, is always a surprise for the audience and is only revealed during the Roça Formation.

Criticism against the alleged manipulation of the program’s direction was even greater this week, as Bil Araújo he gained an immunity for himself and was able to immunize some fellow prisoner. He chose Dynho Alves. The two pawns were precisely the farmer’s main targets Rich Melquiades and moved the week into a series of incidents.

The video with Mileide’s statement ended up leaking on the PlayPlus live stream and quickly falling on social media. The name of the program director, Rodrigo Carelli, was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.