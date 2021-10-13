Milton Leite disagrees with Thiago Silva’s complaint

On today’s SporTV newsroom, Milton Leite commented on Thiago Silva’s speech at yesterday’s press conference. The narrator did not agree when the defender said that the criticisms of Neymar are exaggerated.

“I don’t agree with Thiago, in fact he loses a lot of chances to be quiet, he talks a lot of nonsense. I think he’s a hell of a player, but at this point of positioning he loses a lot of the chance to be quiet. If we don’t demand from Neymar, Who are we going to charge? From Rafinha, who is coming now? We have to charge from Neymar, he is part of who is considered one of the best players in the world, he is not playing anything,” he said.

Milton also reinforced that players must understand that the charges will happen, especially when dealing with one of the great names in football today.

“The football player earns good money, even to put up with this kind of thing. Neymar has the salary he has to be charged as the important player he is in the whole world,” he added.

The journalist also mentioned that the problem with the Brazilian team is that Tite’s team has only Neymar as a star, the other players are just supporting players, thinking about world football.

“I think that today the Brazilian team is made up of supporting players, there is an ace, who is Neymar, who does not have a good time, and is surrounded by supporting players. Apart from the goalkeepers, who, for me, are the best in the world , and also Marquinho and Casemiro, at the front we don’t have great players,” he concluded.

The shirt 10 has been suffering a series of criticisms for its poor performance in the beginning of the season. In addition, the player told Dazn that the World Cup in Qatar should be his last, because he will no longer be “in a position, in his head, to withstand more football”.