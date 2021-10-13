Mint launches medal to commemorate 90 years of Christ the Redeemer

The Casa da Moeda launched, on Tuesday (12), an exclusive and limited medal in honor of the 90 years of Christ the Redeemer. There are 2,590 pieces, 90 in gold, 200 in silver, 300 in bronze and 2 thousand in cupronickel, a metallic alloy of copper and nickel. Information is from g1.

In addition to the commemorative medal, the Mint also launched the Tran$forma Project, which seeks to give a new purpose to discarded banknotes, transforming paper money into furniture and decorative items, such as the Cristo Tran$forma, one of the items produced. .

Parts are also limited to 800 units, of which 700 will be available for pre-order from Friday (15). The other 100 must be part of a special edition.

Those who purchase the pieces also take home a package for the item produced with bills that would be discarded, the “Case Tran$forma”.

