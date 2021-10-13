Mint tea for what? Do you lose weight? See how to do it | nutrition

Improved digestion and soothing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects: mint tea leaves are popularly known to help relieve intestinal symptoms, as well as an auxiliary role in the treatment of respiratory ailments. According to nutritionist Aline Petrilli, mint tea, in addition to being delicious and very aromatic, is one of those teas used for various purposes in folk medicine. Despite this, it is necessary to understand the properties of mint, such as the effectiveness or not of using tea to lose weight.

– Teas can be adjuvants in the weight loss process, helping to control the inflammatory profile, fluid retention, optimizing the detoxification process (cleaning done in the body), among others, but no food is capable of losing or gaining weight by itself – explains Aline Petrilli.

Mint Tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Also according to the nutritionist, even though the digestive and calming properties of peppermint tea help in intestinal improvement, it is important to investigate and treat the cause of existing problems in the intestinal tract.

5 benefits of mint tea

Soothing action; Assistance in the treatment of respiratory diseases; Digestive properties: acts to improve intestinal fermentation; Antimicrobial action: substances that reduce the presence of microbes (bacteria and fungi); Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, due to the presence of several important bioactive compounds.

Furthermore, mint tea is rich in micronutrients such as: vitamin C, iron, phosphorus, calcium and potassium.

– Among the active ingredients present in mint tea, I highlight menthol and methone as its major components, as well as flavonoids (bioactives with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties), terpenes (substances naturally produced by vegetables) and essential oils with high therapeutic activity – explains Aline Petrilli.

Mint Tea Recipe

Water

A tablespoon of mint leaves

Bring the water to a boil and turn off the heat; Add leaves (1 tablespoon) to 300 ml of water; Smother it for five minutes.

Nutritionist Aline Petrilli recommends not letting the herb boil in water and, for therapeutic use, never sweetening the tea. Regarding the best time for consumption. depends on the goal.

To improve digestion, the ideal is to drink tea after meals, adding ginger to enhance the digestive power;

For relaxation, it can be taken before bed.

According to nutritionist Aline Petrilli, the tea is not suitable for people who have severe changes in the gallbladder due to the collagenous activity, which stimulates the contraction of the gallbladder, from mint. As well as tea, it should be avoided by pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under 5 years old.