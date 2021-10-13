More than 400 games and DLCs on sale on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

In the Continue to Play and Games For Less than €20 campaign.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the “Keep Playing” and “Games For Less Than €20” campaign which kicks off today on PlayStation Store and runs until October 27th.
With additional discounts for PS Plus subscribers on many of the games covered in these promotions, there are over 400 games and additional content at your fingertips for a reduced price.
In the Continues to Play campaign there are several recent and well-known names.
Recent releases such as Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla appear alongside equally well-known titles such as Persona 5 Royal Deluxe and The Outer Worlds at cheaper prices.
Below you can see a list of highlights and find all the promotions on the PlayStation digital store:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: €29.99 (Before €59.99) – 50% discount + 10% discount for players with active subscription to the PlayStation Plus service
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: €9.99 (Before €39.99) – 75% off
- Fallout 76: €9.99 (Before €39.99) – 75% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition: €10.99 (Before €54.99) – 80% discount
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: €14.69 (Before €34.99) – 58% discount
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PS4: €26.99 (Before €44.99) – 40% off
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle: €32.99 (Before €54.99) – 40% off
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition: €31.99 (Before €79.99) – 60% off
- Apex Legends Champion Edition: €27.99 (Before €39.99) – 30% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5: €44.99 (Before €89.99) – 50% off
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition: €29.69 (Before €89,99) – 67% discount
- Mafia: Definitive Edition: €23.99 (Before €39.99) – 40% discount
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: €44.79 (Before €69.99) – 36% discount
- Tubarão Megalodonte Card: €63.74 (Before €74.99) – 15% discount
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition: €27.99 (Before €69.99) – 60% discount + 10% discount for players with active subscription to the PlayStation Plus service
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Attractions Collection: €7.79 (Before €12.99) – 40% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2: €24.59 (Before €59.99) – 59% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.
- The Outer Worlds: €19.79 (Before €59.99) – 67% discount
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition: €23.99 (Before €79.99) – 70% off
In the Games for Less than 20€ campaign there are other names that are also very well known and many titles from PlayStation Studios, coming from the PlayStation Hits line and that celebrate the best of what is done on Sony’s consoles.
Here are some highlights:
more news. Below is a summary of the main offers of this campaign:
- God of War Deluxe Digital Edition: €17.99 (Before €29.99) – 40% off
- Ratchet & Clank: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% discount
- Digital edition of UNCHARTED 4: The End of a Thief: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off
- 7 Days to Die: €8.74 (Before €34.99) – 75% discount
- AO Tennis 2: €13.74 (Before €54.99) – 75% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: €13.99 (Before €69.99) – 80% off
- Castle Crashers Remastered: €10.19 (Before €16.99) – 40% discount
- Days Gone: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% discount
- FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION: €7.49 (Before €29.99) – 75% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.
- For Honor Year 3 Pass: €8.99 (Before €29.99) – 70% off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off
- MONOPOLY PLUS: €5.99 (Before €14.99) – 60% discount
- Need for Speed Heat: €17.49 (Before €69.99) – 75% discount
- South Park: The Rift that Abounds with Strength: €17.99 (Before €59.99) – 70% off
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: €8.99 (Before €29.99) – 70% off
- Terraria – PlayStation 4 Edition: €9.49 (Before €18.99) – 50% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.
- The Crew 2 Special Edition: €17.99 (Before €59.99) – 70% off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: €5.99 (Before €29.99) – 80% off
- Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition: €5.99 (Before €29.99) – 80% off
- UNO: €3.99 (Before €9.99) – 60% discount