More than 400 games and DLCs on sale on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the “Keep Playing” and “Games For Less Than €20” campaign which kicks off today on PlayStation Store and runs until October 27th.

With additional discounts for PS Plus subscribers on many of the games covered in these promotions, there are over 400 games and additional content at your fingertips for a reduced price.

In the Continues to Play campaign there are several recent and well-known names.

Recent releases such as Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla appear alongside equally well-known titles such as Persona 5 Royal Deluxe and The Outer Worlds at cheaper prices.

Below you can see a list of highlights and find all the promotions on the PlayStation digital store:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: €29.99 (Before €59.99) – 50% discount + 10% discount for players with active subscription to the PlayStation Plus service

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: €9.99 (Before €39.99) – 75% off

Fallout 76: €9.99 (Before €39.99) – 75% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition: €10.99 (Before €54.99) – 80% discount

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: €14.69 (Before €34.99) – 58% discount

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PS4: €26.99 (Before €44.99) – 40% off

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle: €32.99 (Before €54.99) – 40% off

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition: €31.99 (Before €79.99) – 60% off

Apex Legends Champion Edition: €27.99 (Before €39.99) – 30% discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5: €44.99 (Before €89.99) – 50% off

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition: €29.69 (Before €89,99) – 67% discount

Mafia: Definitive Edition: €23.99 (Before €39.99) – 40% discount

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: €44.79 (Before €69.99) – 36% discount

Tubarão Megalodonte Card: €63.74 (Before €74.99) – 15% discount

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition: €27.99 (Before €69.99) – 60% discount + 10% discount for players with active subscription to the PlayStation Plus service

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Attractions Collection: €7.79 (Before €12.99) – 40% discount

Red Dead Redemption 2: €24.59 (Before €59.99) – 59% discount. Included in PlayStation Now streaming service for active subscription players.

The Outer Worlds: €19.79 (Before €59.99) – 67% discount

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition: €23.99 (Before €79.99) – 70% off

In the Games for Less than 20€ campaign there are other names that are also very well known and many titles from PlayStation Studios, coming from the PlayStation Hits line and that celebrate the best of what is done on Sony’s consoles.

Here are some highlights:

more news. Below is a summary of the main offers of this campaign: