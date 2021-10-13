Moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil is the lowest in 11 months

The moving average of daily deaths caused in Brazil by Covid-19 dropped to 367 this Tuesday (12/10) and reached the lowest level since November 12 last year, when it was 356.9. It is the first time in 2021 that the number is below 400.

In comparison with the rate verified two weeks ago, there was a drop of 32.5%, which indicates a downward trend in the number of deaths.

The setback observed on Tuesday is due to the October 12 holiday, which, as it is not a working day, greatly reduces the number of tests performed to confirm cases and deaths by Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 185 deaths and 7,359 new cases of the disease were reported. The data are in the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

In total, Brazil has already lost 601,398 lives to the coronavirus and computed 21,590,097 cases of contamination.

Check out the history of the pandemic in the country in the chart below:

Due to the incubation time of the virus, the recommendation of experts was adopted that the moving average of the day be compared to that of two weeks ago.

Variations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15%, more or less, are not significant in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. Percentages above or below, on the other hand, should be seen as an upward or downward trend.

The calculations are made by (M)Data, the large volume of information analysis center of the metropolises.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate represents the sum of reported deaths in one week, divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths from the previous seven days.

Effectiveness of vaccines

The reduction in death rates from Covid-19 in recent months proves: vaccines are effective in stopping the spread of the virus and preventing hospitalizations and serious cases of the disease. Another index that supports the proper functioning of immunizing agents is hospital admissions.

Survey made by metropolises, through data from the Ministry of Health, shows that only 26% of patients hospitalized with the disease in Brazil between July and September were fully immunized – they took two doses or received a single application of the vaccine.

Three out of four patients hospitalized in Brazil with a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 in the period, therefore, did not complete the vaccination schedule, which is essential to reduce the chances of cases of the disease evolving to the most severe form.

Of this total number of admissions registered by the Ministry of Health between July and September, 46.2% are patients who had not taken any dose of the vaccine; 25.7% had a dose of the immunizing agent.

The numbers come from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) database, maintained by the Ministry of Health.

In this file, all occurrences of SRAG are registered. For the report, only the information related to confirmed cases of Covid-19 that led to hospitalization were kept.