MP asks that 8 of the 12 military defendants be sentenced to death

The Military Public Ministry today asked for the conviction of eight of the 12 military defendants in the process that investigates the deaths of musician Evaldo dos Santos Rosa and waste picker Luciano Macedo and the attempted murder of Evaldo’s father-in-law, Sérgio Gonçalves de Araújo.

On April 7, 2019, Evaldo was driving along with his family to a baby shower when they were shot in Guadalupe, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, by hundreds of shots fired by the military. The musician’s body was hit by nine shots, and his car by 62 — a total of 257 rifle and pistol shots.

At the trial, which takes place today in the Military Court in Rio de Janeiro, prosecutor Najla Nassif Palma stated that it was proven that four of the 12 defendants did not shoot: Corporal Paulo Henrique Araújo Leite and soldiers Vitor Borges de Oliveira, Wilian Patrick Pinto Nascimento and Leonardo Delfino Costa.

She also said that by raising suspicions about the victims, the military committed an affront to their memories. “It’s like morally killing them a second time,” said Najla.

The prosecutor recalled that, in their statements, the military even claimed that the waste picker’s wife, Dayana Horrara, took a gun that was in her husband’s hand and was hiding in a community.

Dayana is following the session along with her young daughter—she was pregnant when her husband was killed.

The scavenger was shot while trying to help Evaldo. The car where the musician was was hit by 62 shots, according to expertise cited by the prosecutor.

Also inside the musician’s car were his father-in-law, his wife Luciana Nogueira, the couple’s son —then 7 years old— and a family friend.

Waste picker Luciano Macedo saw the scene and tried to help the family, but he also ended up being shot. He was rescued but died 11 days after the crime.

The military were arrested in 2019, but were released after the decision of the STM (Superior Military Court) that granted them the right to await trial in freedom. They were removed from street functions.

They are Fabio Henrique Souza Braz da Silva, Gabriel Christian Honorato, Gabriel da Silva de Barros Lins, Italo da Silva Nunes Romualdo, João Lucas da Costa Gonçalo, Leonardo Delfino Costa, Leonardo de Oliveira de Souza, Marlon Conceição da Silva, Matheus Santanna Claudino , Paulo Henrique Araújo Leite, Vitor Borges de Oliveira and Wilian Patrick Pinto Nascimento.

At the time, the defendants said they confused the family car with that of criminals who, a short time earlier, would have stolen a vehicle of the same color.