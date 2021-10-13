NASA robot confirms signs of a river-fed lake on Mars – Science

the rover Perseverance, which arrived in February to Mars, delivered last Thursday (7) the first scientific results that confirm the interest in seeking signs of life at the landing site. It is located in a crater where it is believed that there was a lake fed by a river.

Incorporated into NASA’s robot mast, the Supercam made it possible to observe the surroundings of Jezero crater on the ground of the red planet and transmit a series of images by satellite.

These first high-resolution photographs confirmed what had been observed from orbit, that is, the signs that in the crater approximately 35 kilometers in diameter there was a closed lake, fed by the mouth of a river, about 3.6 billion years ago .

The study published in the journal Science, the first since Perseverance’s landing, offers numerous details about the crater’s history. THE supercam allowed the identification of sediment strata that are “great candidates for finding signs of past life”, explained the National Center for Scientific Research of France (CNRS, in its French acronym), during the presentation to the press of the results of the study, carried out by one of its researchers, Nicolas Mangold.

These strata, coming from a 40-meter-high mound called Kodiak, are “clay or sandy sediments, in which it is easier to preserve organic matter,” explained the astrogeologist.

‘Organic matter’

Organic matter produced by living organisms is made up of a mixture of complex molecules of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and a few oxygen, explained Sylvestre Maurice, from the research institute in astrophysics and planetology at the Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse.

“We found this type of matter in the depths of the Earth’s soil and in the sediment deposits of a river delta, which confirms astrobiology’s interest in the Jezero crater [ciência que estuda a vida no universo]”he added.

Perseverance also detected the unexpected presence of large stones and rocky blocks, which evidence the existence of strong river currents in the past. According to the study, the end of the crater’s lacustrine period would be related to greater climate change.

“What kind of climate generated this transition? A desertification or a glaciation? That’s what we’re investigating,” explained Mangold.

Continuity

All these observations, made by the rover at a distance of more than 2 kilometers from the studied geological formations, will now allow the equipment to concentrate on collecting samples, which will have to be brought to Earth by 2030 for examination.

Two other robots, Curiosity and Insight, are currently exploring other points on the surface of Mars.

In September 2022, the Russian-European ExoMars mission is expected to send the Mars a robot designed to drill through the ground of the red planet more than a meter deep, a feat that would be unheard of.