NASA will intercept an asteroid in 2022!

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) LICIACube prior to the Didymos binary system impact. Credit: NASA / Johns Hopkins APL / Steve Gribben.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission it already has a date for its first test flight to evaluate the technology which aims to defend the planet from dangerous asteroid impacts that come from space. Its release is scheduled for the 06:24 UTC (10:24 am in Brazil) on the 24th of November, and will be taken into space on a SpaceX company Falcon 9 rocket, which will depart from Vandenberg Special Forces Base in Santa Barbara, California.

This will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique, which aims to divert the trajectory of asteroids, impacting them with one or more large spacecraft, and thus avoiding a possible catastrophic collision on our planet.

The objective of this first mission will be the asteroid Didymos and its moon – which currently pose no danger to the planet – and are relatively close to Earth. After separation from the launch rocket, DART will take almost a year to reach the Didymos system, where it will impact its moon – Dimorphos – at the end of September 2022. On that date, the system will be at a distance of 11 million kilometers away from Earth, and it will be possible to monitor the impact of our planet’s surface, quantifying the change in the speed of the Didymos system’s lunar orbit, using radar and telescopes.

As taken from a movie

Some may be remembering the movie Armagenddon (released in 1998), in which NASA sent a group of oil rig drillers to place bombs on an asteroid that was on a collision course with our planet to avoid a catastrophe, destroying it in space with the help of a nuclear bomb.

Although this time there are no atomic explosions or megatsunamis due to the impact of a fragment falling to Earth, the moment is still of expectation, considering the importance that these technologies bring for the protection of the planet and all life.

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory staff reviewing DART systems. Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Ed Whitman.

The DART is a low-cost structure consisting of a main hub measuring 1.2 x 1.3 x 1.3 meters, to which a number of elements have been added, including two extra-large solar modules (ROSA; Roll-Out Solar Array ) of 8.5 m in length – when fully deployed – and which will power the aircraft’s systems. It also has a camera (DRACO; Didymos Reconnaissance & Asteroid Camera for OpNav) that will help you navigate and recognize the target, which will reach a speed of 6.6 km/s.

DART will be accompanied on its mission by LICIACube, a satellite of the Italian Space Agency (ASI, acronym in Italian), which will collect information about the moment of impact, as well as images of the possible impact crater that was created.