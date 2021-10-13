Neighboring stations have the cheapest and most expensive gasoline in São Paulo – Economy

The driver from the city of São Paulo found, just 270 meters away, the highest and lowest price of regular gasoline in the city last week. The two respective posts are on the same road, Avenida Angélica, in the west side of the city.

The distortion in the value of fuels was pointed out in the weekly survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), released on Saturday (9).

It is good to remember that costs at the pump tend to become even heavier for São Paulo residents this week, after all Petrobras announced on Friday (8) a new readjustment in gasoline and cooking gas.

With the Ipiranga brand, Auto Posto Hygienopolis Ltda., at number 1,322 of Angélica, had, together with two other establishments in the capital, the most affordable value, of R$ 5,299.

Across the street, at 1.539, Petrobras’ Duque & Cia Ltda. offers a liter for R$ 6,699.

In a quick bill, with R$ 100 spent, the consumer added four more liters of regular gasoline if he preferred to fill up on the other side of the street: 18.87 liters for the cheapest or 14.92 for the most expensive.

Also on Avenida Angélica is another of the most expensive establishments in the city of São Paulo (R$ 6,699), the Auto Posto Baronesa, at 806.

The three gas stations with the highest price in the city belong to Petrobras and are located in the Santa Cecília neighborhood. In addition to the two at Angélica, there is the Auto Posto Veiga Filho Ltda., at Rua Conselheiro Brotero, 1469.

According to the Gaspass website, which monitors the readjustments of the gas stations, on Tuesday (12) Duque & Cia was already charging R$ 6.88 and Veiga Filho, R$ 6.90 per liter of gasoline.

The portal did not update the value of the station with the most affordable price. By phone, the R7 tried to contact the three locations, but could not find out how much they were charging for fuel on Wednesday (13).