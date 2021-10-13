Neo-Nazi body buried in former grave of Jewish musicologist in Germany | World

The body of a neo-Nazi was buried in the grave of Jewish musicologist Max Friedlander in Berlin, the capital of Germany, which generated outrage and a formal complaint from the person responsible for the fight against anti-Semitism in the country.

The urn with the ashes of the neo-Nazi, who denied the Holocaust, was buried on Saturday (9) in Friedlander’s old grave, in the Protestant cemetery in Stahnsdorf.

Despite the presence of the musicologist’s tombstone, who died in 1934, the Protestant religious authorities responsible for managing the cemetery, located in the south of the German capital, approved the burial.

The ceremony took place in the presence of several neo-Nazis – many of them convicted by the courts, according to the German press.

2 of 2 Tomb of Max Friedlaender, a Jewish musicologist who is buried in the Suedwestkirchhof Stahnsdorf, Germany, in photo from October 12, 2021. Holocaust-denying Nazi was buried in the ancient grave of the Jewish musicologist. — Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa via AP

During the funeral, a black veil hid the musicologist’s tombstone and in front of it were placed a photo of the neo-Nazi and several mortuary wreaths, some decorated with an iron cross.

The Holocaust was the Nazi regime’s genocide of Jews that killed about six million people, and the iron cross is a military decoration that came to be used as a Nazi symbol.

Berlin’s commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism, Samuel Salzborn, filed a complaint for “disturbing the peace of the dead” and “denigrating the memory of the deceased” and also demanded that the neo-Nazi urn be quickly relocated.

In the face of the revolt caused by the burial, the bishop of the Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg, Christian Stablein, acknowledged that “the burial of a denialist in the tomb of Max Friedlander was a terrible mistake and a shocking event”.

Stablein also said the situation needed to be rectified.