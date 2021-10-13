Neo-Nazi burial in Jewish tomb causes revolt in Germany | World

O burial of a neo-Nazi in an empty tomb that once belonged to a music teacher from a Jewish family sparked revolt in Germany and was condemned by the country’s Protestant Church and other authorities.

The remains of professor of Jewish origin Max Friedlaender had already been transferred to another location in 1980, but the headstone still honors him in a cemetery located on the outskirts of Berlin.

However, the body of Henry Hafenmayer, a Holocaust denier – a massacre of 6 million Jews during World War II – was buried at the site on Friday (8), after the reuse of the tomb was approved.

Local bishop Christian Stäblein called the incident “a terrible mistake” and visited the site on Tuesday.

The tomb is located in one of the largest Protestant cemeteries in Germany, in Stahnsdorf, about 15 miles from Berlin.

Professor Friedlaender, who died in 1934, was from a Jewish family but a member of the Protestant Church. He was a bass singer (low and rare male voice) and musicologist specializing in the songs of Franz Schubert.

2 of 2 Tomb of Max Friedlaender, a Jewish musicologist who is buried in the Suedwestkirchhof Stahnsdorf, Germany, in photo from October 12, 2021. Holocaust-denying Nazi was buried in the ancient grave of the Jewish musicologist. — Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa via AP Tomb of Max Friedlaender, a Jewish musicologist who is buried in the Suedwestkirchhof Stahnsdorf, Germany, in photo from October 12, 2021. Holocaust-denying Nazi was buried in the ancient grave of the Jewish musicologist. — Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa via AP

The German press reports that Hafenmayer, the man now buried in the grave in Stahnsdorf, was a Holocaust denier and a blogger linked to neo-Nazi groups.

Neo-Nazi supporters placed wreaths on the grave, with nationalist messages and ribbons adorned with the symbol of the iron cross of the Nazi era. They placed a portrait of Hafenmayer in front of Professor Friedlaender’s covered headstone.

The memorial was covered by cemetery officials, a common practice when a tomb is reused, the Church said.

Among those mourning Hafenmayer’s death was Horst Mahler, a neo-Nazi who had spent years in prison for inciting racial hatred, according to the German press.

In his apology, Bishop Stäblein said the burial was “a terrible mistake and a shocking event in view of our history.” The bishop, who directs the Church in that region of Germany, also stated that he will assess whether it is possible to undo what happened and in what way.

Funeral photos were posted on photo hosting site Flickr under the profile RechercheNetzwerk.Berlin, an organization that campaigns against anti-Semitism.

The organization says Hafenmayer published anti-Semitic propaganda on his blog, called “End of Lies”, and glorified Nazism.

The Church says that Hafenmayer’s representative had originally requested a more central tomb, which was refused by the cemetery authorities as there were many Jewish graves in the area.

The selection of Professor Friedlaender’s old batch seems not to have been rejected because the cemetery records registered him as a Protestant.

Police and state protection department officials were present at the funeral, the church said, and cemetery authorities were aware of the dead man’s neo-Nazi connections.

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany says he was shocked by what happened.

Josef Schuster says it is unbearable for right-wing extremists to “haunt” Professor Friedlaender’s grave and, in doing so, profane his memory.

The Protestant Church itself approved that Hafenmayer be given land (though not this specific one), despite its neo-Nazi connections, on the principle that everyone is entitled to a final resting place, the Church reported, but there were no Protestant pastors at the ceremony.

Jewish tombs and Holocaust memorials were previously vandalized by neo-Nazis in Germany and other parts of Europe.