Neto criticizes Neymar and asks: ‘Who said you will be summoned in 2026?’ | Sport

Neto criticizes Neymar and asks: ‘Who said you will be summoned in 2026?’

Posted 12/10/2021 15:50 | Updated 10/12/2021 15:58

Rio – This Tuesday (12), the presenter Neto, from “Os Donos da Bola”, from Band, questioned the interview of attacker Neymar, on the portal “DAZN”. At the time, the player said that the 2022 World Cup could be the last of his career. In addition, the former player fires “Who says you’ll be drafted in 2026?”

“Neymar, who told you that you’ll be called up in 2026? Who said that the next coach will have you like Tite does, that you’re going to roll over?”, said presenter Neto, at Os Donos da Bola.

On the other hand, according to the presenter, the player is important for the Brazilian team today, despite the low level of the Brazilian squad, under the command of coach Tite.

“Without you this little team is no more than the first phase [da Copa do Mundo], even if you disdain the ball, doing things you shouldn’t, out of shape. You are a phenomenon throughout your career, but want to play ball? The charge is small because there is a lot of ‘neymarzete’ in the press”, criticized the presenter Neto.