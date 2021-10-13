New function in WhatsApp can change relationship with app; know what’s new

Update was detected during the development of WhatsApp Beta for IOS, but should also be introduced for testing on Android

If you are one of those people who often receive a flurry of audio from friends and family and spend a lot of time not being able to respond to other messages while listening attentively to the long audios received, we have good news.

WhatsApp is working on an update that promises to do away with this problem. The app wants to change the voice message player’s programming, allowing users to listen to audios even outside the app.

What does that mean? It means that the user will have a player like Spotify’s, for example, and with that, they will be able to listen to the audios while accessing other conversations and answering messages.

The player will be fixed at the top of the application and visible while the user performs other functions, with this, they will be able to pause and close the voice message whenever they want. The feature was detected during the development of WhatsApp Beta Update for IOS, but it should also be introduced to Beta users who have Android.