New Genshin Impact character goes viral on social media and is already highly anticipated ⋆

Making clear the intention to move the community of fans of Genshin Impact, a MiHoYo revealed yesterday, October 11, the two next characters that will arrive in the game. Although few details were revealed about the heroes, their images, especially that of the interesting Arataki Itto, ended up going viral on the web and leaving the hype at a high level, with the players who are dedicated to the title… let’s get to the details?

Unmissable! Get 20% off ExitLag, the best ping reducer on the market! Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and receive 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

According to initial information, Arataki Itto will be the next five-star character from Genshin Impact. And yes, it looks like he already did. After all, in less than 24 hours, MiHoYo’s publication reached impressive numbers, surpassing the standard of popularity of heroine Raiden Shogun, which was released a few days ago. About the hero, the developer just confirmed that he will be a warrior with Geo elemental aptitude and his demon blood will make him an option marked by fierce attacks. Besides, Itto is the leader of the Arataki gang, in other words, he will be a kind of anti-hero, which always ends up attracting the attention of those who don’t like “very straight forward heroes”.

Despite being overshadowed by Arataki’s overwhelming popularity, the four-star character Gorou also achieved his “minutes of fame” for being the first Geo element archer to be announced for the game. And yes, everything indicates that the game with this hero will also be very interesting. It should be noted that, for now, MiHoYo has not confirmed the debut dates for the two characters, but some fans are believing they will arrive in November. So, if you like the Genshin Impact phenomenon and “got into the hype” of these news, it’s good to keep an eye on the news.





Don’t want to miss anything new? Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Facebook Closed Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.