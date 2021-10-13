new MacBooks Pro will have 1080p webcam and 16GB of base memory – MacMagazine

After a long wait, everything suggests that, next Monday (October 18th), Apple will finally release the new ones. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro.
We expect to see new redesigned models, with the return of an HDMI connector, slot for SD memory cards, magnetic recharge — plus, of course, USB-C/Thunderbolt ports — and the chip “M1X”.
Today, the analyst Ross Young already reported that these machines will most likely have a screen 120Hz mini-LED. Now the leaker known as Dylan [@dylandkt] arrived to corroborate this — and to give possible more details of the machines.
According to him, the new MBPs will even have a Mini-LED screen. Also, they will have smaller borders (and because of this reduction, we will no longer have the “MacBook Pro” inscription on them). In addition, computers will gain a 1080p webcam (Full HD), probably like the one we have on the 24″ iMac.
Input models — both 14″ and 16″ will have 16GB RAM (actually unified memory, as the “M1X” chip will be a SoC1) and 512GB of storage space — the 16″ entry-level model currently meets these specs, but the 13″ doesn’t.
In other words, Apple would leave the two on an equal footing, differentiating them only by screen/battery size — at least in the entry-level models. Even because of this, Dylan believes their prices will be very similar. What’s more, he’s also betting on a new power adapter for these new Macs — not to mention their power.
He also corroborated that the new MBPs will no longer have a Touch Bar to call their own — although the Touch ID remains, as we have on the MacBook Air — and that the machines will indeed have the ports we discussed above.
It’s worth noting that the M1, while very capable, has some important limitations like a maximum of 16GB of memory and support for just a single external monitor. With the arrival of the “M1X”, most likely Apple will solve these two problems — after all, a notebook with “Pro” in the name needs to have a configuration option with 32GB of memory and support more than one screen — something also commented by Dylan.
Excited about possible news for next week?! 😀