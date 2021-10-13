new MacBooks Pro will have 1080p webcam and 16GB of base memory – MacMagazine

After a long wait, everything suggests that, next Monday (October 18th), Apple will finally release the new ones. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro.

We expect to see new redesigned models, with the return of an HDMI connector, slot for SD memory cards, magnetic recharge — plus, of course, USB-C/Thunderbolt ports — and the chip “M1X”.

Today, the analyst Ross Young already reported that these machines will most likely have a screen 120Hz mini-LED. Now the leaker known as Dylan [@dylandkt] arrived to corroborate this — and to give possible more details of the machines.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini LED displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

According to him, the new MBPs will even have a Mini-LED screen. Also, they will have smaller borders (and because of this reduction, we will no longer have the “MacBook Pro” inscription on them). In addition, computers will gain a 1080p webcam (Full HD), probably like the one we have on the 24″ iMac.

Input models — both 14″ and 16″ will have 16GB RAM (actually unified memory, as the “M1X” chip will be a SoC ) and 512GB of storage space — the 16″ entry-level model currently meets these specs, but the 13″ doesn’t.

In other words, Apple would leave the two on an equal footing, differentiating them only by screen/battery size — at least in the entry-level models. Even because of this, Dylan believes their prices will be very similar. What’s more, he’s also betting on a new power adapter for these new Macs — not to mention their power.

There will be no more Touch Bar.

We will be getting HDMI, SD Card Slot, and MagSafe on these MacBook Pro’s.

Support for more than 1 display is coming as well. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

He also corroborated that the new MBPs will no longer have a Touch Bar to call their own — although the Touch ID remains, as we have on the MacBook Air — and that the machines will indeed have the ports we discussed above.

It’s worth noting that the M1, while very capable, has some important limitations like a maximum of 16GB of memory and support for just a single external monitor. With the arrival of the “M1X”, most likely Apple will solve these two problems — after all, a notebook with “Pro” in the name needs to have a configuration option with 32GB of memory and support more than one screen — something also commented by Dylan.

Excited about possible news for next week?! 😀