New União Brasil party to lose its two ministers in Bolsonaro government

BRASILIA – The new União Brasil party, formed from the merger between PSL and DEM, is likely to lose its two ministers in the Bolsonaro government. Leaders of both subtitles point out that Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour) should migrate to another acronym due to the political situation in their states in the 2022 elections. , Anderson Torres.

Former public security secretary of Federal District governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), Torres has said he intends to run for the Senate. He insisted on participating in the DEM-PSL merger event and, therefore, missed the first day of the meeting of the National College of Secretaries of Public Security, in Palmas. He only participated on the second day of the event, accompanied by the governor of Tocantins, Mauro Carlesse (PSL), who should head União Brasil in the state.

Tereza Cristina has the support of União Brasil to continue in the legend. However, the political scenario in Mato Grosso do Sul could result in his departure. The minister intends to run for the Senate, but the same seat is coveted by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta if his name does not take off in an eventual formation of a ticket for the presidential campaign. This situation could lead Teresa Cristina to go to the PP.

Labor minister Onyx Lorenzoni, on the other hand, has bothered members of União Brasil with his insistence on asking the party to support President Jair Bolsonaro. Lorenzoni submitted two applications requesting this support. The first one went to the DEM. It ended up dismissed. The second was after the merger of the two acronyms and was also rejected. As if the two defeats were not enough, the minister tried to change an article of the statute of the new party that foresees that changes in the party will be approved by 60% of the executive. It was a losing vote.





Bolsonaro poses for a photo with a wheelchair user without wearing a mask, during the inauguration of the Center of Excellence in Technology 4.0, in Sorocaba Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 06/25/2021 Unscheduled stop in Santa Cruz (ES) Photo: Alan Santos / PR -11/06/2021 Bolsonaro causes crowding and does not wear a mask in an unscheduled stop in the city of Terezópolis de Goias (GO) Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 06/09/2021 Crowd during motorcycle ride promoted by Bolsonaro and with the participation of former minister Pazuello Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano / PR – 05/23/2021 Bolsonaro in the Alecrim Village, municipality of Girau do Ponciano, in Alagoas Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 05/13/2021 Agglomeration in São José da Tapera, Alagoas Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 11/05/2021 Bolsonaro makes an unscheduled stop in Cruzeiro dos Peixotos, district of Uberlândia, Minas Gerais Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 03/04/2021 Bolsonaro during a trip to Maceió (AL) in May 2020 Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro visits the municipality of Sena Madureira, in Acre, in February 2021 Photo: Alan Santos/PR President Jair Bolsonaro participates in agglomeration in Barra dos Coqueiros, Sergipe Photo: Alan Santos / Presidency of the Republic – 01/28/2021 Stop to take a photo with supporters without wearing a mask, in the Municipality of Catolândia, Bahia Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 01/21/2021 With his denial, Bolsonaro transformed public appearances into pre-pandemic campaign scenes, with indiscriminate hugs and kisses in front of a crowd of supporters Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 12/30/2020 President Jair Bolsonaro wore the mask against Covid (mandatory for elections) only when voting in the Vila Militar municipal school section, in Deodoro, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Reuters – 15/11/2020 Bolsonaro with employees of the restoration works on the BR-135 highway, in São Luís, Maranhão Photo: Alan Santos/PR / Alan Santos / PR – 10/29/2020 Bolsonaro holds a dog in the middle of a crowd in Sinop (MT) Photo: Alan Santos/PR – 18/09/2020 Bolsonaro during the inauguration of a thermoelectric plant in Aracaju (SE), in August 2020 Photo: Alan Santos/PR Jair Bolsonaro, at the Fatherland Day Solemnity, at Palácio da Alvorada, greeted supporters without wearing a mask Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo – 07/09/2020 Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by ministers, goes to the square near the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (Aman), in Resente (RJ), to eat hot dogs Photo: Carolina Antunes / PR – 09/23/2020 Bolsonaro greets people after the inauguration ceremony of the Águas Lindas de Goiás Campaign Hospital Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 06/05/2020 Bolsonaro during a demonstration in his favor at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília Photo: Wagner Pires / Agência O Globo – 03/05/2020 On the ramp at the Palácio do Planalto, President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by his daughter Laura, waves to protesters taking part in an anti-democratic demonstration in Brasília in May. The president even hugged a child on the ramp. He didn’t get closer to the supporters because of two security grilles that were installed Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP – 03/05/2020 President Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters during a demonstration in Brasília. He should be in social isolation for having had contact with at least 10 members of his team Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP – 03/15/2020 Bolsonaro causes crowding when he disembarks in the city of Aracaju, and does not wear a mask when greeting supporters Photo: Alan Santos/PR Without a mask, Bolsonaro takes a selfie with supporters gathered on his arrival in the city of Fortaleza, in Ceará. Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano / PR – 02/26/2021

Leaders believe Lorenzoni should join the same party as Bolsonaro. The president has said that he is dating the PP. Last Wednesday, during the convention that merged the two acronyms, Lorenzoni made a point of showing that he was leaving the event when he heard from the directors the mention that União Brasil has three pre-candidates: Mandetta, presenter José Luiz Datena and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

To GLOBO, the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, affirmed that the party has a program and whoever does not adapt can follow another path.

— We have a program and everyone has to adapt to that. I am a partisan. Anyone who is comfortable or uncomfortable, can take the path that suits him best.

The political board of parliamentarians must also undergo changes. The estimate of União Brasil’s leaders is that now, soon after the approval of the merger, 20 deputies should leave the party. There are 16 parliamentarians from the PSL, mainly pocketnaristas, and four from the DEM, with divergences regarding the command of regional directorates. The merging of subtitles allows deputies to leave the acronyms, but does not allow the entry of newcomers. The window for new affiliations will be in March.

Deputy Márcio Labre (PSL-RJ) says it is difficult to know who will actually leave because many are “playing” and negotiating conditions to stay, but he confirms his intention to leave the party.

— It was already a bad weather with the suspension (which pocketnaristas suffered) and now it’s the perfect environment to be able to go out without waiting for the window.

According to Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), União Brasil wants to compensate for the departures and attract 40 deputies in the party window in March of next year, when parliamentarians will be freed to leave their parties.

— This is important because our strategy is to increase the number of seats in the Chamber of Deputies in the election and it would be difficult to reach the necessary votes in a small party.

Some of them are already negotiating with the party confirmed by GLOBO, such as Daniela do Waguinho (MDB-RJ), Captain Wagner (PROS-CE), Clarissa Garotinho (PROS-RJ) and Acácio Favacho (PROS-AP).