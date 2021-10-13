New União Brasil party to lose its two ministers in Bolsonaro government

BRASILIA – The new União Brasil party, formed from the merger between PSL and DEM, is likely to lose its two ministers in the Bolsonaro government. Leaders of both subtitles point out that Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour) should migrate to another acronym due to the political situation in their states in the 2022 elections. , Anderson Torres.
Former public security secretary of Federal District governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), Torres has said he intends to run for the Senate. He insisted on participating in the DEM-PSL merger event and, therefore, missed the first day of the meeting of the National College of Secretaries of Public Security, in Palmas. He only participated on the second day of the event, accompanied by the governor of Tocantins, Mauro Carlesse (PSL), who should head União Brasil in the state.
Tereza Cristina has the support of União Brasil to continue in the legend. However, the political scenario in Mato Grosso do Sul could result in his departure. The minister intends to run for the Senate, but the same seat is coveted by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta if his name does not take off in an eventual formation of a ticket for the presidential campaign. This situation could lead Teresa Cristina to go to the PP.
Labor minister Onyx Lorenzoni, on the other hand, has bothered members of União Brasil with his insistence on asking the party to support President Jair Bolsonaro. Lorenzoni submitted two applications requesting this support. The first one went to the DEM. It ended up dismissed. The second was after the merger of the two acronyms and was also rejected. As if the two defeats were not enough, the minister tried to change an article of the statute of the new party that foresees that changes in the party will be approved by 60% of the executive. It was a losing vote.
Leaders believe Lorenzoni should join the same party as Bolsonaro. The president has said that he is dating the PP. Last Wednesday, during the convention that merged the two acronyms, Lorenzoni made a point of showing that he was leaving the event when he heard from the directors the mention that União Brasil has three pre-candidates: Mandetta, presenter José Luiz Datena and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.
To GLOBO, the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, affirmed that the party has a program and whoever does not adapt can follow another path.
— We have a program and everyone has to adapt to that. I am a partisan. Anyone who is comfortable or uncomfortable, can take the path that suits him best.
The political board of parliamentarians must also undergo changes. The estimate of União Brasil’s leaders is that now, soon after the approval of the merger, 20 deputies should leave the party. There are 16 parliamentarians from the PSL, mainly pocketnaristas, and four from the DEM, with divergences regarding the command of regional directorates. The merging of subtitles allows deputies to leave the acronyms, but does not allow the entry of newcomers. The window for new affiliations will be in March.
Deputy Márcio Labre (PSL-RJ) says it is difficult to know who will actually leave because many are “playing” and negotiating conditions to stay, but he confirms his intention to leave the party.
— It was already a bad weather with the suspension (which pocketnaristas suffered) and now it’s the perfect environment to be able to go out without waiting for the window.
According to Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), União Brasil wants to compensate for the departures and attract 40 deputies in the party window in March of next year, when parliamentarians will be freed to leave their parties.
— This is important because our strategy is to increase the number of seats in the Chamber of Deputies in the election and it would be difficult to reach the necessary votes in a small party.
Some of them are already negotiating with the party confirmed by GLOBO, such as Daniela do Waguinho (MDB-RJ), Captain Wagner (PROS-CE), Clarissa Garotinho (PROS-RJ) and Acácio Favacho (PROS-AP).