Newspaper: Spanish court forces Bayern’s Lucas Hernández to go to jail for 10 days | international football

Defender Lucas Hernández, of Bayern Munich in the French national team, continues to have legal problems in Spain, where he played for Atlético de Madrid. According to the newspaper “As”, a court in the Spanish capital issued an arrest warrant for the athlete, who participated in the conquest of the League of Nations with France last Sunday. The reason would be failure to comply with a court order.

The court decision forces Lucas Hernández to appear at the 32nd Criminal Court in Madrid on the morning of October 19, next Tuesday. He will then be taken to a penitentiary center of his choice, where he must stay for 10 days. The “As” claims that Lucas’ defense has already filed an appeal against the decision – which will not prevent the player from having to appear in court on the appointed day.

Lucas Hernández’s legal problems in Spain began in 2017, when the 25-year-old played for Atlético de Madrid. That year, in February, he was charged with domestic violence after a fight with his girlfriend – who was also the target of the same charge. The court ordered, at the time, that the two had to do community service for a month and could not meet or communicate for six months.

However, both disrespected the court’s decision and traveled together in June of that year. They were caught returning from Miami, at Madrid airport, and Lucas was temporarily detained. With the disobedience to the court order, Lucas became a target of the Public Ministry, which requested a year in prison for the player.

Lucas was convicted by the 35th Criminal Court of Madrid, and the player’s defense tried to replace the penalty with community work – which was refused, as he did not perform the service demanded previously. Lawyers try another remedy, which will be considered when the athlete presents himself for detention.