Nine out of ten hospitalized for COVID-19 did not take the vaccine, says study – National

Probability of death among those infected with COVID-19 who took the vaccine 14 times less, says study by Instituto Emlio Ribas (photo: Silvio Avila/AFP)

A new study attested to the effectiveness of vaccines in combating the new coronavirus. Conducted at the Instituto de Infectologia Emlio Ribas, in So Paulo, the survey showed that, of every ten patients hospitalized with COVID-19, nine did not take the vaccine against the disease.

The research also showed that the probability of death was 14 times greater in unimmunized patients compared to those who were on the full vaccination schedule.

For the survey, the scientists analyzed 1,172 hospitalizations diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) associated with COVID at Hospital Emlio Ribas, in So Paulo, between January 2021 and the first week of the last month of September.

Among the patients, 1,034 had not received any dose of the vaccine, 138 had taken at least one dose. 274 died from complications of the virus at the Hospital. Of these, 237 were not vaccinated, 21 received only the first dose and another 16 people had completed the vaccination schedule.

The full study has yet to be released.

Drop in transmission rate



This Tuesday morning (12/10), the Imperial College of London announced that the transmission rate of COVID-19 in Brazil reached 0.60, the lowest number since April 2020, when the University began to monitor the Dice.

The data indicates that one hundred infected people transmit the disease to another sixty. Two weeks ago the index was at 1.04. The rate above 1 point indicates that each infected person transmits the virus to more than one person, which indicates the progression of the disease. Below that number means that the spread of the virus is declining.

The advance in vaccination is the main responsible for the drop in cases. So far, 149.6 million Brazilians have received the first dose, equivalent to 70.17% of the population. 99.6 million received either the two doses or the single dose, 46.72% of the population.