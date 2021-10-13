Nine out of ten hospitalized with covid-19 were not vaccinated, study shows

posted on 10/12/2021 19:03 / updated on 10/12/2021 19:04



(credit: FRED TANNEAU)

A new survey attested to the effectiveness of vaccines in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A study by the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, showed that for every ten patients hospitalized with covid-19, nine were not vaccinated. The work also showed that the probability of death was 14 times greater in unimmunized patients compared to those who were with the complete vaccine schedule.

For the survey, the scientists analyzed 1,172 hospitalizations diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) associated with covid-19 at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, between January 2021 and the first week of last September.

Among the patients, 1,034 had not received any dose of the vaccine, 138 had received at least one dose. 274 died from complications of covid-19 at the Hospital. Of these, 237 were not vaccinated, 21 received only the first dose and another 16 people had completed the vaccination schedule.

The complete study has not yet been released by the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas.

Drop in baud rate

This Tuesday morning (12/10), the Imperial College of London announced that the transmission rate of covid-19 in Brazil reached 0.60, the lowest number since April 2020, when the University began to monitor the Dice.

The data indicates that one hundred infected people transmit the disease to another sixty. Two weeks ago the index was at 1.04. When the rate is above 1 point, it means that each infected person transmits the virus to more than one person, which indicates the advance of the disease. Below that number means that the spread of the virus is declining.

The advance in vaccination is the main responsible for the drop in cases. So far, 149.6 million Brazilians have received the first dose, equivalent to 70.17% of the population. 99.6 million received either two doses or a single dose, 46.72% of the population.