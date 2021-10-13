Nobel Prize in Economics Shows Causal Relationship in the Real World; read review – Economics

It wasn’t with surprise, but it was with great emotion that I learned about the Nobel Prize in Economics granted to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. David was my Ph.D. advisor, I don’t know anyone better able to interpret the implications of socioeconomic data.

The awarded contributions allow addressing the effects emanating from public policies with the direction of causality involved. For example, what is the impact of changes in education on labor income. Here we don’t just want to know if the variables move together, possibly through the action of a third variable, for example education, or parents’ income. But if more education generates higher wages.

The care of knowing what impacts what applies to an endless myriad of questions. Causality is a Holy Grail that we never reach, but whose search returns more reliable results to predict the effect of our decisions. Without it, we are in the world of analysis of the ups and downs of an elevator.

The Nobel of 2021 restores justice to the recognitions, but let’s see: In 2019, the Nobel went to Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer, of a younger generation, for the application of random experiments in economics whose objective is also to enable inferences of cause and effect. The common point is to make the comparison between treatment and control groups, but in natural experiments we are not under ideal conditions. That is, instead of creating a random experiment where the two groups are chosen by drawing lots in order to guarantee the perfect symmetry of the comparisons, situations already observed in the real world are used. For example, a state that adopts greater social isolation, unaccompanied by a neighboring state. Health and economic effects can be captured by comparison. It is up to the social scientist to visualize and take advantage of the opportunity to learn how the world works.

*ECONOMIST, DIRECTOR OF FGV SOCIAL