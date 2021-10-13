Nokia C01 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 11 Go and low price

Multilaser is the company that helps HMD Global in the sales of Nokia products in the Brazilian territory. Several smartphones have already come to the country on account of this partnership, such as the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5.4 and also the Nokia C2. Now, two new models landed in Brazil, which are the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C20.

Nokia C01 Plus

The duo’s simplest model, the C01 Plus has a textured plastic back with just a rear camera and an LED flash in a centralized module. Further down, still on the lid, there is a sound output, and the device does not have a fingerprint reader. On the front, it has a screen with relatively thick edges around it, complete with a front LED flash.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

It brings a 5.45 inch screen of HD+ resolution. Its chipset is a Unisoc SC9863A, and it arrives in Brazil in a version with 1 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card up to 128 GB.

Its camera set is simple, with just a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both with LED flash. Finally, its operating system is Android 11 Go, aimed at devices with simpler specifications and that promises 20% better performance to the device, in addition to two years of monthly security updates, something rare to see in the category. Its battery has 3000 mAh.

Nokia C20

The Nokia C20 is a model with a slightly more modern design. It also has a textured rear with a lower sound output, and despite having only one rear camera, it has a circular module that also houses an LED flash. It also doesn’t have a fingerprint reader. On the front, there’s a drop-shaped notch that houses the front camera, with relatively thin edges around it. Still, it has a front flash for night selfies.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

It brings a 6.5 inch HD+ resolution screen. Its chipset is the same Unisoc SC9863A of the C01 Plus and, in Brazil, it came with 2 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via a micro SD card up to 128 GB.

As for its cameras, it has only one rear camera, only 5 MP, and a front camera, also 5 MP. Finally, its operating system is also Android 11 Go, also with two years of monthly security updates.

Price and availability

Both smartphones are available for purchase on the Multilaser website. The Nokia C01 Plus comes in two colors, blue and purple, for a price of R$799. On the other hand, the Nokia C20 comes in gold and blue for R$999.

Nokia C01 Plus: data sheet

Screen: 5.45 inches, HD+ resolution

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A;

RAM memory: 1 GB;

Internal storage: 32GB;

Rear camera: 5 megapixels;

Front camera: 5 megapixels;

Dimensions: 148 × 71.8 × 9.3 mm;

Weight: 157 grams;

Battery: 3,000 mAh, recharge with 5W wire;

Extras: headphone jack and micro SD connection;

Available colors: blue and purple;

Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition.

Nokia C20: data sheet

Screen: 6.5 inches, HD+ resolution

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A;

RAM memory: 2GB;

Internal storage: 32GB;

Rear camera: 5 megapixels;

Front camera: 5 megapixels;

Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm;

Weight: 191 grams;

Battery: 3,000 mAh, recharge with 5W wire;

Extras: headphone jack and micro SD connection;

Available colors: blue and purple;

Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition.

Source: Multilaser (1, 2)