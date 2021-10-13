Nokia G300 is announced with low price, 5G and Snapdragon processor

Taking everyone by surprise, Nokia today announced (12) another mid-range smartphone, the Nokia G300. The model has a large screen, a battery of almost 4,500 mAh and also has support for 5G networks, thanks to a Snapdragon 480 processor manufactured by Qualcomm. Interestingly, it arrives shortly after the Nokia G50, but has inferior features to its brother.

The cell phone has a design very similar to other branded devices, with a circular module to store its three rear cameras and LED flash. It also has a drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen, where your selfie camera is positioned. At the bottom, it has the P2 port for headphones, USB Type-C connection and sound output. Your print reader is on the right side integrated with the power button and below the volume ones, and there’s even a dedicated button to invoke Google Assistant on the left side.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, one of its highlights is its support for 5G networks, helping the Finnish giant’s handset portfolio to expand with the new mobile network. It also has 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of internal storage space, expandable via micro SD memory card.

Its operating system is Android 11, and the device has a 6.52-inch screen with IPS LCD technology with HD+ resolution, but it only has a 60 Hz refresh rate. On top of the panel is the 8 MP camera.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

Still talking about cameras, it has a 16 MP main, a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth of field. It is capable of recording in Full HD at 60 frames per second and has electronic image stabilization and night mode. Finally, its battery has 4470 mAh with 18 watt charging support.

Price and availability

The Nokia G300 will arrive in the United States from October 19th, on operators Straight Talk and TracFone Wireless, with a suggested price of 200 dollars, or something around R$ 1,100 in direct conversion and without national taxes. There is no information about his arrival in Brazil.

Nokia G300: data sheet

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 16 MP (main) + 5 GB (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth)

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 4,470 mAh with 18W recharge

Extras: Dual-SIM, 5G, side biometric reader,

OS: Android 11

Source: GSMArena